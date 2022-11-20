A set of Doctors with Engr Sir Emeka Okwuosa in white

Engr Emeka Okwuosa with another set of the team of doctors that achieved medical feat.

Engr Emeka Okwuosa and Hon Sir Azuka Okwuosa welcoming the team of doctors under VOOM Foundation USA to The Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Oraifite for the two week free open-heart surgeries

Doctors on duty during the open-heart surgeries at Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

Solution seen to have been founded in South East, Anambra State in particular and indeed Nigeria in general, for the worrisome most common birth defect affecting one in 100 persons in West Africa, with Oilserv Group and Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation in partnership with the VOOM Foundation, USA, through Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, performing open heart surgeries on patients.

Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, is a multimillion dollar investment that specializes in critical care management and automated surgery procedures created to deliver sustainable surgical care delivery to improve the health of teaming populace across Nigeria, commissioned on Thursday, May 12, at Irefi, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The Foundation through 45 medical doctors who came from USA and Sweden, carried out 24 open heart surgeries on 24 adult and children patients, for two weeks from Monday, October 31st to Friday, November 11 2022, as part of its second medical fair for the year.

It will be recalled that earlier in May this year, the Foundation held its first medical fair for the year, where eight open heart surgeries were performed at no cost to the patients and their guardians, who were also taken care of until the patients were discharge.

It is worthy of note that Nigeria performs 50 open heart surgeries in a year, but Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, has performed 24 open heart surgeries on patients worth over N180 million naira in 10 days, with cases of carthetharizations, pacemaker insertion. It also handled 348 general practice cases, (with focus on Diabetes, Arthritis and Hypertension) at no cost to the beneficiaries.

The open heart surgeries which was observed by two Federal Ministry of Health officials on ground for four days, with a representative of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria, PAN, and the Nigerian Society of Paediatric Cardiology, NISOPAC, was something the patients and their relations will like to remain indelible in their hearts.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, a guarding to one of the beneficiary patient, Mr. Godwin Ezeokeke, said that having one hospital perform 24 open heart surgeries in 10 days is a significant feat that need to be commended.

Addressing newsmen, the group Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv Group and Founder of the Foundation, Engr. Dr. Emeka Okwuosa said that they believe in power of humanity to solve any challenger.

“We believe in the power of humanity to solve any challenge. Oilserv and the foundation’s contribution to families, communities in Anambra State and Nigeria at large aligns with our deep rooted commitment to impacting lives positively and to support the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Through our continues open heart surgeries missions, we look forward to making strong and lasting inroads into reducing the heart disease burden by 35%, on the world’s most affected population through affordable cardiology delivery and research actions in Africa.”

He said that the Foundation’s poverty alleviation programme which also comes through capacity building, provision of basic amenities such as roads and water, and award of scholarship to the people, had improved the standard of living of people in Oraifite, neighboring communities and Nigeria at large.

RELATED NEWS