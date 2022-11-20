By Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY)

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Owerri for a townhall meeting with the private sector and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the president-in-waiting took time to explain how he would run the affairs of the country when sworn-in in 2023. It gladdens the heart, therefore, that Tinubu has well thought out and realistic programmes to turn Nigeria around.

During the meeting, Tinubu paid glowing tributes to our hardworking Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma. He said: “I have known you [Hope] from your days at the National Assembly. Anyone who underestimates you does so at his own peril”.

Tinubu’s eulogy of Governor Hope Uzodimma is pregnant and has far-reaching messages. It reinforces our belief that we are playing with the best eleven and tells the story of Governor Uzodimma’s doggedness, political foresight and smartness, how he has survived political huddles and jumped over the traps of the birdcatchers.

Governor Uzodimma had run for Governor twice before 2019 – in 2003 and 2007 – and didn’t win but didn’t split hairs. He was unfazed. In 2019, Imo people saw the need to elect him as Governor despite the machinations of wicked rulers in high places to shortchange him. God, being by Hope’s side, retrieved the mandate from their jaws and claws.

The mandate thieves have continued to delude themselves, working themselves up for nothing. They gather and scheme for nothing. They thought Hope would not perform, but he has left them gnashing their teeth in shock. They contrived insecurity believing that could stop him. In all they contrived, they have found out that God is with Hope; that one with God is a majority. When God says yes, no minority party, disgruntled, wailing politician can twart it. That is why the counsel of Ahithophel will always not stand.

Imo has been pushed through the crucible. Their last card is the insecurity they contrived. But now Imo is stronger, better and prosperous under Hope. Those who contrived insecurity in Imo believed it was impossible to eliminate the monster they created. They undermine Governor Hope Uzodimma and do so at their own peril. They are riding the back of a tiger and will end in its belly. Peace is coming back to Imo. And soon all the vestiges of what they contrived will be obliterated.

We have no doubt that in the end the result will be that Hope has won again, APC has won again. This is the reason we align ourselves completely with Governor Hope Uzodimma, that we have not seen any force or calculation that will ‘whisk-off APC’.

Hope has shown wisdom, tact, empathy, capacity, prudence and resourcefulness in managing the affairs of Imo State. “And you don’t change the winning team as APC is wining in Imo State”. Those who doubt the good news we bring, who enjoy delusion, are on their own. They are enjoying their moonlight play, their hide-and-seek. Interestingly, moonlight play, hide-and-seek are for children. And Hope is no child. That is why those who underrate him do so at their own peril.

In 2023 they will all learn the hard way as they will suffer excruciating defeat and will not be able to rise from the ashes of their defeat.

“Surely there is no enchantment against Jacob, neither is there any divination against Israel: according to this time it shall be said of Jacob and of Israel, What hath God wrought!” (Numbers 23:23).

May God cintinue to bless our homeland, Imo.

