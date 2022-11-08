Pop diva, Tiwa Savage has dropped the video for her latest smash hit single dubbed ‘Loaded’.

In the video which was directed by TG Omori, both Tiwa and Asake displayed high sense of urban fashion which made the project colourful.

The talented actress who featured Asake in the new song revisited her leaked sex video, noting that the scandal cannot ruin her life.

“They planned against me, but sex tape can’t ruin my life,” Tiwa sang in Yoruba.

She proceeded to say, “who never f*ck, hands in the air”.

RELATED NEWS