By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Military authorities have revealed that Air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) that led to the decimation of several terrorists and destruction of their logistics base at Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State last month killed wanted terrorists Kingpins, Halilu Buzu, Yellow Kano, Alhaji Gana, Others.

Sources said the air strikes came about after credible intelligence revealed that a prominent terrorist Halilu Buzu of Sububu in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State had scheduled an early-morning meeting with commanders and some of his foot soldiers in the area.

The intelligence report had revealed on 21 October 2022 the location and exact position of his logistics base where he and his cohorts usually store their ammunitions, vehicles, motorcycles, and other ill-gotten loots.

Consequently, NAF aircraft were scrambled to simultaneously strike the location of the meeting and the logistics base.

A huge fireball was observed after the strike on the logistics base, an indication that the location might have contained some inflammable/IED substances.

The Battle Damage Assessment revealed the meeting location and the logistics base to be destroyed.

“Feedback recently received has now revealed that Halilu Buzu was indeed eliminated in the strike alongside several other terrorist kingpins and their foot soldiers including Ceri, Dan’musulmi, Danbarkeji, Guguwa, Dan Sha Bakwai, Marshall and Hana Zuwa.

The source said, “Halilu Buzu’s elimination comes as a relieve to locals residing in Sububu, Anka (Bayan Daji) and Bayan Ruwa axis in Zamfara State in view of his knack for terrorizing and torturing his kidnaped victims.

“Already his absence has reduced the frequency of kidnappings, cattle rustling and other terrorist activities in the area”.

Similar air strikes were conducted on 14 November 2022 at a location of a notorious terrorist kingpin Alhaji Ganai’s enclave at Kidandan Forest in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

“This came about after intelligence had monitored, tracked, and established trend of activities of Alhaji Ganai and his foot soldiers within the location.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an aircraft for destruction of the enclave. Overhead, the fighter jet observed and attacked the target in successive passes.

“After the strike, some terrorists on motorcycles were trailed to a location and subsequently attacked.

“The aftermath of the strike revealed that structures within the loc including Alhaji Ganai’s house and motorcycles were destroyed and many terrorists including Yellow Kano, an associate of terrorist leader Musa Balejo and 7 other notorious terrorists were neutralized after the strikes.”

