Right – Left: Mr Val Arayinka, Delta State PDP Deputy Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, Delta State PDP Chairman, Rt.Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and 2023 Delta State PDP Governorship candidate with his wife, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme, Delta state PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate at the PDP Presidential Campaign Flag-off in Akwa-Ibom International Stadium in Uyo, Monday.

The Delta State ruling government party, Peoples Democratic Party PDP has kick start its campaign across the Delta South Senatorial Distinct of the state with emphatic and issue based call on people of the area to vote massively for Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar for President/Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for Vice President and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for Delta Governor in 2023 poll.

This call was made by the ruling Delta State Government Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chairman, Olorugun Kingsley Esiso, Monday November 14, 2022 in Warri during the flag off campaign for PDP in Delta South senatorial District, he urged all in the area to cast their votes for PDP in order to enjoy more infrastructure and empowerment in the state.

The PDP campaign train began with Omadino, Obodo/Ubeji Ward hosted at Ubeji and later moved to Ogunu/Okurode Ward, Ugbuwangue/Ekurede and GRA Ward where the state party chairman, Esiso reminded all on the need to vote PDP and make VP the turn of the state with Okowa occupying the seat for the people which will in turn attract good federal government attention to the state if PDP wins at the centre.

He described Delta South as a very lucky district to have Hon. Michael Diden AKA Ejele as a Senatorial candidate contesting for delta south, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi candidate contesting for Warri Federal Constituency and other candidates for the party, saying with the kind of distinguished people from the district all candidates will emerge victorious at the poll as Delta South is for PDP and Delta state is PDP state.

The Member Representing Warrri Federal Constituency and PDP candidate for reelection for Warri federal constituency seat, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi and his supporters including Concern Ereyitomi Ladies in Politics, Chief David Seikiri Ugedi support group of Egbema Warri North and other support based organizations were on ground to canvas for support for all PDP candidates down to the Delta state House of Assembly members for reelection.

Speaking to the large crowd, party faithful and voters at the campaign rally in Warri, The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP assured that if reelected he’s going to consolidate on the achievement recorded within a spell of first term , adding that more development, youth engagement, legislate on programmes that will open up Warri federal constituency as well as attract more federal projects as due to the area for its economic viability and resources taken by the federal government.

PDP candidate and Member Representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency Hon. Nicholas Mutu, PDP candidate for Isoko Federal constituency, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Chief Political Adviser to Governor Okowa , Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Hon. Omimi Esquire, former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Rowland Oritsejafor, MD DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, former Chairman Warri South LGC, Hon. Matthew Mofe Edema, Chairman Warri South LGC, Hon. Dr. Michael Tidi, Chairman Warri South-West LGC, Hon. Taiye Duke Tuoyo PDP Chairman Warri South Chapter, Johnson Agbeyegbe, PDP candidate Warri South 1, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Augustine Uroye , PDP candidate Delta State House of Assembly Warri South 2, Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru and other PDP stalwarts also appealed to eligible voters to continue their support for the PDP in order to continue experiencing joy and development being sustained by the state government and super representations in different levels.

While commending the PDP on behalf of Ogunu/Okurode community, Deputy Unuowodo of the community, Chief Sylvester Udi however appealed for more projects and empowerment to be attracted to the community , he assured the party of his people support in the 2023 election.

