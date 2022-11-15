By Prince Okafor

Air travellers from Nigeria to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, in the coming days will be forced to consider alternative means of getting there.

“This came as Nigeria’s indigenous airline, Air Peace, suspended flight operations to the country indefinitely.

This is coming against the backdrop of non-issuance of Visas by the UAE government to Nigerians.

Vanguard had reported that the country’s immigration authorities last month announced a visa ban on Nigerians without any reason.

The UAE government also stated that all submitted applications for vuisa to its territory were rejected and fees non-refundable.

Following the development, the management of Air Peace stated yesterday: “We hereby inform the public, especially our Dubai passengers, that effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, we shall be suspending our Dubai operations till further notice.

“This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating into UAE, even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightened hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.

“We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses. Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Centre to attend to their concerns.”

