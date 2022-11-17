By Vincent Ujumadu

MEMBERS of the Umueri Vigilante Group in Anambra East local government area have rescued a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Cyril Okafor, twenty four hours after he was abducted.

The priest was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday around the Holy Ghost Adoration Centre, Igboukwu in Aguata local government area Anambra state and taken to Enugu and Nteje before he was brought to Umueri.

President-General of Umueri Community, Chief Johnny Metchie, said the cleric was abducted at about 3 pm on Tuesday but rescued around 4:30 am on Wednesday by the vigilante team who intercepted the kidnappers.

He said: “The agile men of the Umueri vigilante group led by the CSO intercepted some kidnappers in Umueri and rescued a Reverend Father identified as Rev. Father Cyril Okafor.

“The Rev. Father was kidnapped on November 15, 2022, around Holy Ghost Adoration Centre, Igboukwu. According to the Rev. Father, who is now with the police at Otuocha Police Station, he was taken to Enugu and then to Nteje where they hoped to keep him in a hotel room, but the hotel was fully booked.

“They then brought him to Otuocha and kept him in an abandoned building, waiting for his family to pay ransom, before the Umueri Vigilante CSO and his team intercepted one of the kidnappers who claimed he was a visitor on his way to pray in the river that early morning.

“He was forced to lead the vigilante men to where he was staying in Umueri, and that was how he led them to the building where they kept the Rev. Father.

“Unfortunately, while the vigilante men searched the building and questioned him, he ran away with the other three members of his gang.

“That was when it dawned on the vigilante men that they were criminals, and as they intensified the search on the building, the Rev. Father was found where he was tied. The vigilante group also recovered a Highlander SUV used by the kidnappers.

“I am thankful to God for using men of Umueri vigilante to save the life of His servant. I am so proud of the job being done by the Umueri vigilante group”.

He advised criminals to stay away from Umueri and the entire Omambala region because the joint task force in place in the area would always fish them out for the law to handle.

Matchie urged his people to always be on the alert and report any suspicious person to the vigilante group.

“Try to know your neighbours and be watchful whenever you see an unknown face in any abandoned or uncompleted building”, he told his people.

