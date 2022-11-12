By Efosa Taiwo

Skitmaker and brand influencer, Amarachi Amusi, also known as Ashmusy, has revealed that she gets advances from married men a lot but that she ignores them.

According to Ashmusy, she can never date married men because she has a conscience and would not want her husband in the future to date younger girls, while she is trying to make their home work.

She said this while speaking on Vanguard’s TV show, ‘Lunch Date with Vanguard’.

Ashmusy also cleared the air on speculations that she underwent body enhancement surgery.

She said she did and never told anyone that she didn’t.

She said: “There was never a time I told anyone that I didn’t do surgery. I never lied or said ‘oh, I didn’t do surgery’. There was never a time.

“It was just one Q&A I did on my Instastory. I am the cruise person. I love to play and all that. That’s how I am.

“So there was this Q&A I did, and people were like: is it true that i did surgery?

“My answer was like a ‘cruise’ answer: ‘Do I look like someone that did surgery?’ I never said ‘No, I didn’t.’ The reason I said do I look like someone that did surgery was because my ass and my hips, however, were looking so natural. So ‘do I look like I did surgery?’

“That was my answer to that particular question. I never said ‘No, I didn’t’. I don’t know where they got that answer from.

“The surgery is Liposuction where they take out fat from your tummy and put the fat in your hips or ass or anywhere you want. It’s just a normal thing: there is no silicon involved; there is no artificial; It is just fat transfer which is healthy.”

On married men, she said, “I don’t give my body to any man for money. I have never given my body to a man for money or try seduce men with any of my videos.

“Even when DMs come from men on those videos I post, I don’t even reply those DMs because I am very busy.

“I show off my body to enjoy myself, not for any man. So I can’t relate with dating or being with a married man.

“If I know he is married, it is going to be a ‘no’, because I have a conscience as I don’t want my husband in the future to be dating some young little girls when I am trying to make our home work. It is going to really hurt me. I am going to be emotional, going to be really broken.

“So that alone, it feels like a curse when I am doing anything with any married man, so i just avoid it.”

The content creator also spoke on the trolls she often receive from people online, saying that such is a part of being famous and successful.

She said she can decide to ignore people who attack her for various reasons online or give them ‘hot-hot’ depending on her mood.

