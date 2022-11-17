By Biodun Busari

The Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rebirth Group, Alhaji Aliyu Audu has said the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu chose Senator Kashim Shettima because of his track record in Borno state when he was governor.

He said Shettima performed well to unite the people of Borno state along religious and ethnic differences during the time Boko Haram terrorists persistently unleashed terror on the Northeastern state.

Audu disclosed this while speaking in an exclusive interview during Vanguard’s Politics Hub on Tuesday.

According to Audu, the APC vice-presidential candidate was able to develop education and health sectors when the majority of people did not believe they were achievable because of terrorism in the state.

[Video] Why Tinubu picked Shettima as running mate – APC chieftain Aliyu Audu

Audu said, “Kashim Shettima on the other hand was the only governor who governed in the midst of insurgency and was able to unite Borno state, along religious and ethnic lines.

“He developed education and health sectors in ways many didn’t believe was impossible for a country at the epic centre of terror.”

APC Rebirth Group’s head also lauded Shettima for transferring his innovative leadership programme to his successor, Professor Babagana Zulum who has continued in his progressive governance.

Audu boasted that no state in the North has beaten the feats recorded in Borno state in the last eleven years.

“And he’s been able to transition to another governor who is following his footsteps in return to democracy in 1999. No Northern state has witnessed the eleven years consistent of progressive governance like Borno under the leadership of Senator Kashim Shettima and the current Professor Zulum,” Audu added.

