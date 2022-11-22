By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally revealed the reason she was visited by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi, in his palace at Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Recall the actress had earlier made a skit wherein she begged to become the seventh wife of the Ooni of Ife.

To the shock of many on Monday, Blessing posted a picture of herself and the monarch with the caption, “ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all. I have never laughed this hard in a long time.

” Thank you so much for the warm reception his Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. God bless your existence.”

She continues by explaining why she came, saying she was selected to be one of his judges and that she doesn’t mind that others online are now calling her names.

She said, “It was an honor to be invited to the palace by her Royal majesty Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi as one of the judges for @qmainternational.

“Indeed we be doing so much good in the eyes of strangers, I do not take this opportunity and privilege for granted ma.

” When I got that call ,I thought the king was going to put me in prison, but one mind told me NBS go on that trip you might be wrong,

“Now it doesn’t matter what name you call me, Olosho ,ashawo, dirty, razz ,uncouth Infact.

” I have been called different names on this app ,but I did nothing but focus!, because i really those who say you do too much will die.

“to have your space, once you slow down they will take your place without flinching.

I Nkechi Blessing Sunday remain UNSTOPPABLE, you all brought me this far all in d name of trolling and negative comments Please don’t stop, it’s all love from this side

