The deputy spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hannatu Musawa on Tuesday has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has displayed innovation, capacity and credibility to lead Nigeria.

Musawa revealed this while speaking on Politics Hub, a political show on Vanguard online TV.

The APC campaign chief, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Damilola Ogunsakin that the country has brilliant presidential flagbearers for next year’s elections, but Tinubu is the best among them.

According to Musawa, the APC National Leader brought innovation and progress to Lagos state when he was a two-term governor from 1999 to 2007.

Musawa said, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best choice, there’s no doubt in my mind. And the good thing about this particular circle of elections is that Nigerians are having the opportunity to look at so many different, very brilliant patriots.

“So many brilliant candidates are presenting themselves for this election process. But among all of them, I think none has shown the level of innovation, a level of capacity, and credibility that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown.”

“When he was governor in Lagos, the kind of innovation he brought to Lagos and the kind of progress he brought to Lagos are second to none. And of course, his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima (has shown that as a former governor in Borno state).”

She said Tinubu and Shettima are a two-man team that can govern Nigeria and put it in the best spot among countries of the world.

“I think the two represent the kind of future Nigeria needs able to put into effect in the way they would be able to play in the higher place. I think Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if given a chance, would be able to deliver Nigeria to the place it is supposed to be among the comity of nations around the world,” Musawa added.

