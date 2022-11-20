Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Sunday attended the Trem Kingdom Life conference in Lagos as he fellowshipped with worshippers.

The LP flagbearer was seen in a video being greeted by a rapturous congregation who were excited at seeing him in their midst.

When asked to speak to the congregation by the Presiding Bishop of TREM, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Obi expressed delight and gratitude over the rapturous reception he was given.

Peter Obi was also at TREM Kingdom Life Conference today. We Move🙌#ObiDatti023 pic.twitter.com/skZrnG03zV — NKEM #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) November 20, 2022

The former Anambra State governor described the country as a great one, stating that everyone must come to rescue it.

He said, “This is a great country, all of us must come together and rescue it. It is important for our future, for the future of our children.”

