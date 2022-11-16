Bola Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

The Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rebirth Group, Alhaji Aliyu Audu has said that no governor since 1999 has surpassed the political achievements of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu when he ruled Lagos state.

Aliyu said Tinubu’s antecedent as a governor from 1999 to 2007 was a premise on which he has become the best candidate to rule Nigeria.

According to the APC chieftain, Tinubu did not only transform Lagos, but he also created a pattern in which his successors – Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu have governed the commercial capital city of the country.

Audu made this known while speaking in an interview with Vanguard’s Politics Hub on Tuesday, when asked what made the APC National Leader the preferred candidate.

“We have decided to bring our very best two (Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima) to lead the country. In the history of Nigeria, in the Fourth Republic, it is on record that no governor till date has been able to perform nearly close to what Bola Ahmed Tinubu did in his state in eight years in Lagos.

“And not only did he do that, but he has also set forward a long-term plan and a template that the subsequent governors have worked on and have increased the fortunes of Lagos for Lagosians and Nigeria as a whole,” Audu said.

