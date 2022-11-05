Mike Tyson

By Biodun Busari

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson fell off a skateboard in his attempt to stand on top of it in front of skating icon Tony Hawk on Friday night.

The embarrassing incident, however, almost got the former boxer to suffer an injury.

Hawk was teaching Tyson how to skateboard while recording Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin With Mike Tyson when the accident occurred.

The 56-year-old became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in the sport’s history, a record no one has broken.

Tyson won gold medals at the 1981 and 1982 Junior Olympic Games. In 1997, Tyson unceremoniously bit Evander Holyfield’s right ear in the third round. During a heavyweight fight.

Yesterday, Tyson and Hawk were having a conversation, before the legendary boxer jumped on the skateboard with enthusiasm.

But, things went awfully wrong when he started to shift backwards and started uttering, “Oh, I better stop this.”

He then crashed into the wall and landed on the leather seat close by, and in the bid to avoid being seen scampering, Tyson amusingly tried to play it down since there was someone in the background.

He said, “I’m okay; nothing happened” as Hawk was smiling on the sidelines too.

Tyson later posted the video on Instagram, saying the seat saved him. “Lucky that chair was there, or it would have been a repeat of the hoverboard scare.”

