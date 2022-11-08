Mercy Chinwo

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo serenaded thousands of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) supporters at the flag-off of the party’s 2023 governorship campaigns in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The Port Harcourt-born songster, with her signature beret, mounted the colourfully decorated podium at exactly 01:12 pm for her performance.

[Video] Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally in Akwa Ibom pic.twitter.com/ZFdVHJvQB0 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 8, 2022

Chinwo became the cynosure of all eyes as she thrilled supporters of the PDP rally with her mellifluous voice blended with the sweet rhythm of musical instruments to produce harmonious tunes.

For over 11 minutes, the 32-year-old dazzled Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; his wife, Martha; and thousands of party loyalists in the state to gospel songs in local dialect and pidgin English.

Some of the songs she sang include ‘See the way you love me…’; ‘Jesus, you love me too much’, amongst others.

“Sister Mercy, this is electrifying,” the governor enthused in his speech after her ministration.

The singer got married to a pastor, Blessed Uzochikwa in August at an elaborate wedding attended by stars including singer and politician, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W.

Addressing a large crowd of supporters when he unveiled his anointed successor, Umo Eno; as well as PDP Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates in the state, the governor expressed optimism that the team will win and campaign for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Emmanuel also said he won’t resign as the Chairman of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council.

“I remain the chairman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign. I am not going anywhere. They’ve seen that we are coasting home to victory, that is why they are bringing that (rumoured resignation),” he said.

