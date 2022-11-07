By Efosa Taiwo

A man, Billy Dean Fallon has been charged with assault after he attacked a cleaner who interrupted his intimate act with a woman inside a toilet.

Fallon who is an Ex-army mechanic admitted assault occasioning bodily harm at Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland, Australia today (Monday, November 7) and was ordered to pay the victim $1,500 (£844).

The incident took place at Nightjar nightclub in Burleigh Heads in January this year.

The footage of the incident played at the court shows the 28-year-old clubgoer rushing out of the disabled toilet cubicle enraged and without a shirt.

He quickly aimed at the cleaner who had banged the door of he toilet numerous times, throwing a flurry of punches at him.

A 28-year-old man has been handed a 12-month sentence with immediate probation following a shocking attack on an employee at a Burleigh Heads nightclub.



CCTV footage shows a cleaner waiting outside a cubicle, before the attacker bursts out of a cubicle and headbutts him.#9News pic.twitter.com/PmhrtF8vwp — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) November 7, 2022

The woman he was with then walked out from the cubicle holding two drinks while watching Fallon beating the cleaner at the other side of the toilet.

Defending, lawyer Angus Edwards said Fallon was in the cubicle becoming intimate with his partner, adding: “They were in the midst of becoming intimate when someone started banging on the door.

“He acted impulsively, he acted protectively and he thought he was protecting himself and his partner.

On her part, Magistrate Michelle Dooley said the attack on the cleaner was uncalled for as he was simply doing his job.

“This individual was engaged in his normal employment, was clearly unaffected by alcohol and just going about his normal duties as part of his job,” she continued.

Fallon was sentenced to 12 months’ jail but was given immediate parole. He was ordered to pay the cleaner $1500 (£844) in compensation.

RELATED NEWS