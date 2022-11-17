Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said he has people in Rivers state, who attended school with him, noting that some people could not identify their classmates when the 2023 general elections reached the horizon.

Obi stated this while speaking at the commissioning of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Thursday.

The presidency is not a retirement home… some people cannot point to their classmates, says Peter Obi.#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/P0iT5Dm8nI — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 17, 2022

He said, “That’s why we want people to follow us. Everybody knows our age, they know where we are born, they know where we live, they know the school we attended. We have classmates.

“Dr. Peter Odili was my Senior Boy in Secondary School. We couldn’t have played football in CKC without Odili. Any day he is not in the match we’ve lost, so we know. I have people in Rivers state that went to school with me, some people nobody have seen people who went to school with them. So we must say this,” he added.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had invited Obi alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, Adams Oshiomhole among other prominent members of the of the opposition parties to commission some projects in the state.

