Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Wednesday told leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that he is not seeking to be president of Nigeria on religious grounds.

Tinubu who made the statement during a presidential interaction session with the leadership of the CAN in Abuja said his decision to vie for the nation’s top job is in line with the country’s Constitution as he allayed fears over his same-faith ticket.

Thank you for your kind invitation. I seek to become President of Nigeria. Not on the basis of faith or religion. I depend on the preface of the constitution which says "We the people" – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu #CANMeetsBAT pic.twitter.com/GMrUxKJEIv — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) November 16, 2022

The APC presidential candidate was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, federal lawmakers, and some chieftains of the party.

“Thank you for your kind invitation. I seek to become President of Nigeria. Not on the basis of faith or religion. I depend on the preface of the constitution which says ‘We the people’…” he said.

RELATED NEWS