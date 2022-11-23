By Efosa Taiwo

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State, Chidi Lloyd has apologised to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for attacking his administration.

Lloyd, who could be seen in a video in tears, tendered the apology while speaking at the commissioning of the Akpabu-Omudioga-Egbeda road project.

The politician recalled the developments Wike has brought into his community despite the rift between them.

According to Lloyd, his community and himself do not deserve Wike as he lamented how he was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly for 12 years and could not boast of commissioning such road.

Moment Chidi Lloyd weeps as he apologises to Wike during road commissioning in Rivers



“Your Excellency, I do not deserve you. This community does not deserve this road because of me and the deeds I have done. And today, where are here to commission this road. I want to thank you on behalf of my community, my wife and children, your excellency, I was still in the University of Dundee as a student when you called me at the heat of the pandemic and I begged you for one thing, I said your excellency, just help, whatever it is I have done, forgive and forget.

“I was still in Dundee when you awarded this road, I was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly for 12 years I could not do this for myself, today, we are here to commission this road words fail me to thank you but I just want to thank you publicly, that I will try as long as I live to try to remedy all that I have done for you and that for the remaining days of my life, I will continue to serve and be with you.”

It will be recalled that on Tuesday alongside David Umahi, Wike commissioned the Akpabu-Omudioga-Egbeda road project in addition to a number of infrastructural projects he has commissioned within the last one week.

