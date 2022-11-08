Several persons were injured after a blast, suspected to be a chemical explosion rocked the popular Ogbo Ogwu International Market, Bridge Head, Onitsha Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, human casualties were recorded even as the inferno equally destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira.

Firefighters are presently at the scene trying to salvage the situation.

[Video] Fire razes Onitsha market, several injured pic.twitter.com/Ett05IrgpB — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Transition Committee Chairman of Onitsha South LGA and Anambra State firefighters have already arrived in the area with a view to controlling the raging fire.

Details soon…

