Several celebrities joined Nollywood star, Chioma Nwaoha on Wednesday as she marked her birthday by the beach, taking a pleasurable time out with those in her inner circle.

Among the celebs who stormed the beach party to merry with the talented actress include Luchy Donald, Ashmusy, Deyemi Okalanwon; Big Bother Naija stars, Emmanuel, Frodd; artistes, 1dabaton, Legendary Suni, among others.

Onuoha shared a video of the beach party on her Instagram handle with the caption, “My small circle, massive fun. My beach party was lit, lit. Everyone came with…vibes and mindset of having fun. I love you all so much”

Meanwhile, the talented screen diva’s birthday was almost marred by the dark mood hovering over the Nigerian entertainment industry as a result of the ugly incident that befell celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma son.

Sympathising with the Adeleke family, the actress wrote a condolence message on her Instagram page: “This isn’t fair, for a second, I try to put myself in the parents’ shoes. Especially his hum, and I still cannot get over the trauma and pain”, she started. “To think my birthday is tomorrow (Nov. 2nd) … No energy to post pictures sef(sic).

God please” Despite her restrained activity online, her colleagues in the entertainment industry didn’t hold back as they flooded her pages with kind wishes and prayers.

The day which started dull climaxed into a frenzy birthday celebration at the beach with several star actors, musicians and reality TV stars turning up to celebrate with the Imo state-born actress.

