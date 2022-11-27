By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian artiste, Davido has made his first public appearance after the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The singer is in Osun state for the inauguration of his uncle and governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke as the next governor of the state.

The music star had been grieving the loss of his son as he became inactive on social media platforms and avoided public events.

However, the singer seemed to be over the loss as he joined family and friends in preparation for the inauguration of his uncle, Ademola.

In a series of photos posted by his aide, Israel DMW on Instagram, Davido could be seen in the company of his crew donning a sky blue agbada and putting on a dark shade glasses.

Israel DMW captioned the pictures, “OGA, NO GO EVER MINUS. WE OUTSIDE. @adeleke_01 OSUN STATE GOVERNOR.



