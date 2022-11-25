By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe known professionally as Ayra Starr, has tendered an apology to Nigerians over the skimpy outfit she wore to a recent event.

The singer was criticized over the provocative dress she wore to the Meta event held on Thursday in Lagos.

In the viral video trending online, The Rush crooner was seen rocking a miniskirt on stage.

Twitter fans went crazy over the skirt, which hardly even covered her private part, while others criticized her wardrobe choice.

Ayra Starr via her Twitter page apologized to Nigerians for the outfit in a hilarious response to the criticism.

She said, “Ohh no, oh no, wow, I’m never doing that again, I will never wear short skirt again.

“Common, me no getty time for the hate and the bad energy, got mi mind on my money.

“Make you dance like Poco Lee.

“You think I was joking, love you guys.”

RELATED NEWS