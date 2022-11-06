The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso on Sunday said anger over the failure of system of government in Nigeria under the watch of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) made him join NNPP.

Kwankwaso made the disclosure at a town hall meeting organised by Centre for Democracy and Development and Arise TV for Nigeria’s 2023 election presidential candidates.

His words: “I’m angry, to the extent of leaving the PDP, and leaving the APC. We feel there are better ways to do things, we believe the system has failed that is why we decided to go to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).”

[Video] Anger over APC, PDP's failure made me join NNPP – Kwankwaso pic.twitter.com/L8S6IpJh5f — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 6, 2022

“The security and economy, I’m happy you took these two, but we can’t separate them with other areas like health, education, agriculture, and so on, it is the failure of those areas that resulted to the insecurity that we see today and even the issue of economy.

“I believe if government is doing the right things, many people will put down their arms and those who refuse to do that, it is the responsibility to ensure they necessary steps are taken within the bracket of the law to ensure each and every Nigerian lives in peace.”

