Barr. Oraye St. Franklyn

An ardent loyalist of the Labour Party, Barr. Oraye St. Franklyn described the support of Afenifere, a social-cultural group for Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, as an indication that Nigerians are dissatisfied with the status quo in the country.

Oraye made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Tuesday.

He said, “Afenifere, a leading socio-cultural group of Western Nigeria, which has a candidate in this election, has taken a position in supporting Peter Obi, of the South-East region, it has never been done before.

“It gives a sense of how dissatisfied Nigerians are about the status quo and how desperate they want change for our nation. So, it is longer about where this person is coming from or religion or ethnicity. It’s about what we want for the best of our nation and what best represents and captures the aspirations of Nigerians.”

