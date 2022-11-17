By Biodun Busari

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday pledged to offer logistics support for the campaigns of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Wike, who described Obi, as “a very humble man” said he has the qualities to govern Nigeria.

The Rivers governor made this known to the former Anambra state governor in Port Harcourt, the state capital, at the venue of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover inauguration.

Describing Obi, the governor said, “He’s a former governor and presidential candidate, and a very humble man. As a state government, we will also give him logistics support for his campaigns.”

“Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you,” Wike told Obi.

Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were in Port Harcourt to commission the 9th flyover by the present administration.

And they were gladly received by a large crowd of their supporters known as ‘Obidients’.

Wike alongside other four disgruntled governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) popularly called G-5 governors have been calling for the resignation of their national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

This has made them at loggerheads with PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

