Despite the difficult operating environment, VFD Group has sustained its financial growth trajectory as its Profit Before Tax, PBT grew by 37% for the third quarter of the year, Q3’22 as against N3.7 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021, Q3’21.

Other performance indicators for the unaudited results show that the Company’s gross earnings grew by 43% to N10.6 billion in Q3’22 compared to N7.4 billion as at Q3’21; total assets up to N165.5 billion as at Q3’22 from N88.2 billion in Q3’21 representing a growth of 88%; total liabilities stood at N141.8 billion as at Q3’22, compared to N77.2 billion as at Q3’21, representing a growth of 84% while shareholder’s fund stood at N23.7 billion as at Q3’22, up from N11.0 billion as at Q3’21 indicating an increase of 115%.

Meanwhile, the operating expenses went up to N5.7 billion as at Q3’22 from N3.8 billion as at Q3’21 showing a growth of 49% growth. The Earnings Per Share, EPS down to N28.20 as at Q3’22, compared to N36.43 as at Q3’21.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director/CEO Nonso Okpala said: “The business environment for the period we operated in has been challenging, with rising inflation, FX instability, and a slow pace of economic growth with a global recession on the horizon. Despite the economic headwinds, VFD Group showed outstanding resilience and delivered a profit before tax of N5.1 billion, signifying a year-on-year growth of 37%.”

Going forward, he said: “We will continue to take advantage of the opportunities provided by a continually changing economic environment and leverage our ecosystem to promote efficiency, increase revenue and profitability, and ultimately maximize shareholders’ wealth.”

Also speaking on the results, the Executive Director of Finance Folajimi Adeleye said: “We generated gross earnings of N10.6 billion as at Q3 2022, a 43% YoY increase from N7.4 billion as at Q3 2021. The growth in our income can be attributed to growth in our interest-bearing assets.

As we approach year-end, we would continue to intensify measures to mitigate the impact of high inflation and promote better balance sheet efficiency by reducing our cost of funds, expanding our treasury trading activities, whilst seeking out ways to optimize cost.”

