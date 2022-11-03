By Esther Onyegbula

Vendors on Jumia, the e-commerce platform, want the Federal and state governments to provide regulatory frame work for e-commerce operators in the country.

They made the demand at a news conference in Lagos.

The representative of the vendors, Mr. Shedrach Yetu, said that they were compelled to voice out because they have been suffocating under unfriendly policies of Jumia and therefore deprived of making profits.

Such policies, he said, include spurious Value Added Tax, VAT, overcharge on every item, on commission, on free money, on penalties and on monthly store subscription, as well as charging customers and vendors for shipping cost.

Some vendors narrated their ordeals and canvassed for strict regulation of e-commerce alleging that the various platforms, especially Jumia, are just ripping off Nigerians and the economy.

They complained that Jumia was extorting them and has no vendor protection policy.

Contacted, the image maker of Jumia, Mr. Robert Awoduho, refuses to speak on tape but replied via email.

He denied the allegations, saying that Jumia has over 10, vendors and wondered why only a few are complaining.

He said that Jumia has vendors protection policy, and on shipping cost he said that it was shared policy to reduce the burden.

