By Gabriel Olawale

A Nigerian born, fast rising musical talented, Obi Onyekikachukwu, also known as Vegas has concluded plans to drop its new single titled:

‘Wavy’ produced by Kulboy_Vibez.

Vegas, 25 years old artists started his music career in his early age and officially took it as a career in 2021.

He dropped his first single titlled: Mr Lecturer which he featured Zlatan lbile.

Vegas, a song writer and humanitarian obtained an OND in Business Administration from Yaba college of technology and further went to Anambra state university where he obtained a Bachelors degree in Banking and Finance from Anambra state University

It will be on all streaming platforms, follow his pages IG Onyizzy_Vegas, Twitter @Onyizzyvegas001, YouTube Onyizzy vegas.

