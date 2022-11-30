Iran’s midfielder #16 Mehdi Torabi (L) fights for the ball with USA’s defender #05 Antonee Robinson during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)Fans react as they watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA being shown at Smithfield Hall NYC in New York on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)A supporter of USA, wearing a rainbow armband, is escorted out ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)An Iranian fan reacts after watching the Iran National team lose the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between the United States and Iran, being shown at Milad Tower in the capital Tehran, on November 29, 2022. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)Players of Ecuador (R) react as players of Senegal celebrate their 2-1 victory during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)Argentinian fans hold a banner with late Argentinian player Diego Maradona as they gather at the Souq Waqif in Doha on November 29, 2022 during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)Qatar players react after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)Wales’ forward #11 Gareth Bale (R) and teammates applaud at the crowd after being defeated 3-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)Wales fans watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England, at Ty Pawb community arts space in Wrexham, north Wales, on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)A couple kiss each other as Ecuador’s football fans gather to watch the broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Ecuador in Quito, on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Galo Paguay / AFP)England’s forward Harry Kane talks with his wife Katie Goodland after defeating Wales 3-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)Netherlands’ forward #08 Cody Gakpo celebrates his goal with Netherlands’ forward #10 Memphis Depay during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)Senegal’s players celebrate with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)A Wales fan reacts while watching the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England at the BUDX FIFA Fan Festival at Outernet in London on November 29, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)Ecuador’s football fans react as they watch the broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal in Cumbaya, Ecuador, on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Galo Paguay / AFP)Iran’s midfielder #18 Ali Karimi reacts at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)Ecuador’s Argentinian coach Gustavo Alfaro walks towards Ecuador’s defender #25 Jackson Porozo after losing 2-1 to Senegal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)Netherlands’ forward #08 Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)Qatar’s midfielder #06 Hatim Abdelaziz reacts at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)RELATED NEWS Subscribe for latest Videos