In continuation of its public enlightenment and education on mental health, and mobilisation for a systemic change in mental health in Nigeria, Vanguard is set to hold the second edition of its Mental Health Summit series.

In August 2021, Vanguard organised the maiden mental health summit that was acknowledged to be the first of its kind in Nigeria.

This year, the campaign, which is endorsed by the Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria, APN, focuses on the impact of the mental health crisis on the National economy with the theme “Mental Health in a Distressed Economy”, and sub-theme “Drug Abuse: A new force driving mental health crises in Nigeria”.

The event which is supported by 9mobile Nigeria and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc., is billed to take place at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on November 24, 2022, and will be chaired by the President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi is Special Guest of Honour, even as a Professor of Psychiatry, Professor Francis Olatunji Aina of the Department of Psychiatry, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, will present the keynote address.

Among the host of speakers and panelists lined up for the event is the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), who will speak on “Growing Problem of Substance Abuse: The NDLEA Experience.

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, who will deliver a special presentation on “The Challenges of Tackling Drugs & Substance Abuse and Drug Use in Nigeria”.

To shed light on the significance of fertility issues among factors that contribute to mental health challenges, the Clinic Manager of Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Mrs Tola Ajayi, will speak on “Infertility: Coping with Depression”.

A former Medical Director of the Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Yemi Ogun, will speak on “Mental Health in Children”, while the Deputy Director of Medical Social Services, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Mrs. Titilayo Tade, will speak on “Coping with the Stigma of Mental Disorders, the LUTH Experience”.

The Chief Consultant Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Annex, Oshodi, Lagos, Dr. Olufunmilayo Akinola, will coordinate the panelists’ session.

The Nigeria Medical Association, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, the WAITT Organisation, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and the Lagos State Ministry of Health will also grace the occasion.

To further broaden the scope of its mental health campaign, Vanguard established the Mental Health Chat Room – an interactive column where the basics of mental health are discussed to promote public understand and have a full grasp of the rudiments of mental health and mental well-being.

Further details of the Chat Room will be unveiled at the event which is strictly by invitation.

