The Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship will hold its 2022 end of the year thanksgiving service on November 30, 2022 at the Corporate headquarters of Vanguard Media Limited, Apapa, Oshodi Expressway, Opposite Berger Yard bus Stop Mile 2, Lagos.

According to the co-ordinator of the fellowship, Pastor Emmanuel Orisi Emmanuel, the theme of this year’s programme is “Every Yoke Must be Destroyed”, inspired by the book of Isiah 10.27. Emmanuel also informed that Pastor M.O. Oke National Evangelist of The Apostolic Church Nigeria, will be guest preacher during the occasion.

He said the programme will start by 1.00 pm and also enjoined all staff of Vanguard and the general public to join voices with the fellowship to thank God Almighty and also ask for divine Visitation for a tremendous turnaround for the best, not only in Vanguard but also in Nigeria at large.

