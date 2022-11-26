File photo

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship, VMCF has announced plans to hold the 22nd edition of her annual end-of-year thanksgiving and prayer service on Wednesday November30, 2022.

The event which is themed: “Every Yoke Must Be Destroyed” would hold at thecompany’s Head Office in Apapa, by Berger-Yard bus stop, Mile 2, Lagos.

TheFellowship Co-ordinator, Overseer Emmanuel Orisi Emmanuel, said that the theme is taken from the book of Isaiah 10:27.

He said that the National Evangelist of The Apostolic Church Nigeria, TACN, Pastor Michael Oke, would be guest preacher at the service.

Emmanuel said that the service which is organized for all staff of Vanguard to appreciate God for another year and ask for divine visitation would start by1.00 pm.

He said: “This annual thanksgiving and prayer service is organized for all staff of Vanguard Media to appreciate God for another year and ask for divinevisitation for a tremendous turnaround for the best, not only in Vanguard but Nigeria at large”.

