By Emmanuel Okogba

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, should be posted to farms to help reduce overhead cost of farmers, which will enable them remain in business.

The recommendation was made at the Vanguard Food and Agro-Business roundtable on Thursday in Lagos.

Lekan Oparinde, Coordinator, National Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, NASME, Youth Group, made the suggestion.

He said payment of salaries to workers digs deep into the meagre financial resources available to small-scale farmers, which goes ahead to affect the business.

According to him, “posting of Youth Corp members to farms will serve as a win-win situation for graduates and farmers.

“The graduates will have the experience and become self-sustaining when they pass out of service and farmers will no longer have to worry about lazy and non-committed workers.”

He said the NYSC certificate, which corps members risk losing if they fail to show commitment, will help keep them in check and boost productivity.

He further said it will reduce the flooding of schools with corps members who will most likely end up being underutilised in that sector.

