As part of efforts to foster development in Nigeria’s agro and allied business sector, experts have called on the government to tackle insecurity currently ravaging the country, and increase funding in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the Vanguard Agro and Food Business Roundtable held in Lagos on Thursday, the Managing Director Goshen Exquisite Marble, S.T Kuti-George noted insecurity as one the banes affecting the growth of agriculture in Nigeria with its ripple effects on the Nigerian economy.

George, who was the immediate past chairman of the National Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, also asserted the place of easy access to funding for farmers, saying such will upscale the productivity of the agricultural sector and consequently improve the economy.

He also advocated the introduction of modern technology into the agricultural sector as well as giving farmers easy access to low-prized fertilizers.

In his remarks, Chairman, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises NASME Lagos, Chief Adams Olu-Adebayo reiterated the need for Nigeria to channel more focus into agriculture to improve the economic fortunes of the country.

Olu-Adebayo called on the incoming government to focus on the security of lives and properties by concentrating on food production to revamp the economy.

He said, “Nigeria needs to invest in agriculture. We all know that the sector has been abandoned for years because of the crude oil discovery in the early 60s. The experts on food security have agreed that a nation that cannot feed itself is practically a failed nation, and that is what we are experiencing. And when you have a situation like that, you just have to look inwards.

“When this administration came in 2015, one of its promises was to diversify Nigeria’s oil-dominated economy by investing heavily in agriculture and encouraging farming. We are in 2022, we still understand and know where we are.

“The incoming government should focus on security of lives and properties, and concentrate on food production by revamping the economy through a public-private partnership. And this cannot be done by government alone. Without you, we are going nowhere.”

