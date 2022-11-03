Coordinator, National Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, NASME Youth Group, Lekan Oparinde on Thursday said that entrepreneurship is simply entertainment without funding.

Oparinde made the submission at the Vanguard’s Food and Agro-Business Roundtable held on Thursday in Lagos.

Oparinde with fifteen years of farming experience lamented the plight of farmers accessing funding, noting it is easier to talk about it than to get it.

He said, “It is difficult as farmers to get single-digit interest loans which is one of the impediments of agribusiness in Nigeria. As a result, farmers have gone out of business and have turned their farmlands into residential apartments because of difficulty in maintaining their farms.”

He further lamented the tough demands from government agencies and accessibility to other infrastructures to make farming easy.

Oparinde called on financial institutions and government agencies to improve partnerships with stakeholders in agriculture and food production to reduce poverty.

RELATED NEWS