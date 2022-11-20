By Efosa Taiwo

The 2022 World Cup got underway on Sunday but not without an opener that rewrote history as Qatar became the first host nation to lose an opening match of the tournament.

Two goals from captain Enner Valencia on the day was enough to sink the Maroon of Qatar in front of their home fans.

The scoreline could have as well ended 3-0 in the first half with Valencia grabbing a hat-trick but his first goal off an header was ruled out by VAR for an offside.

Valencia would then step up to convert from the spot in the 16th minute in what was a revenge for his disallowed goal, putting Ecuador ahead.

Connecting to a header, Valencia doubled the lead for the South Americans in the 30th minute.

Qatar came off the second half a much improved team as they sought to equalize and salvage a point from the game but La Tri were determined to claim all three points as they held on to their two-goal lead.

The win sees Ecuador sit on top of the table with three points till Netherlands face Senegal on Monday

