The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday, confirmed the arrest of suspected terrorists connected to the plan to attack the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, disclosing that there were plans by security agencies to prosecute those arrested.

IGP Baba also denied insinuations that the government tried to dismiss the security advisory from the United States, US and the United Kingdom, UK, though he said that the terror alert created panic and apprehension among the citizens.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents when he appeared at the 57th weekly ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Police boss explained reasons why security agencies engage criminals and bandits in negotiation to secure release of kidnapped victims.

IGP Baba at the briefing gave the scorecard of the force in performing its duties.

Responding to a question on the recent security advisories issued by the United States which generated some level of panic in the federal capital a couple of weeks ago, he confirmed that some suspected terrorists were rounded up and would be facing prosecution soon..

He, however, denied insinuations that the government tried to dismiss the advisory, noting that it drew criticisms from security stakeholders because it caused apprehension on the citizens.

According to him, “Nobody has dismissed as just an alarm. Government has never dismissed it as alarm but we only said it was blown or made in such a way that our people became apprehensive to the situation or to the way it was done.

“The embassies have their own responsibilities to their citizens and they can make their advice and the government has not dismissed what has happened because they have also informed us of what they foresee as threats.

“And we on our parts have also looked at what they put as threat as something that has been with us and efforts are being made daily to see they those threats are mitigated or prevented from happening and that is what has been happening in Abuja and all over the country.

“Sometimes, these threats or things happen but nobody has dismissed it as mere alarm and a lot of efforts have been made, like you said to douse tension.

“Yes, actually arrest have been made for those, we believe are planning to commit crime in whatever form and we have done that arrest and as at when due, those arrested will be charged to court by any of the services which have them.”

On why security operatives negotiate with bandits and criminals for the release of kidnapped victims, Baba said it would be an exercise in futility if terrorists who are armed abduct persons and the police go in search of them under captivity using extreme force.

The IGP’s explanations were on the backdrop of over 80 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity, including 29 students of FGC Birni Yauri who have not been set free several years after their abduction.

He said, “You see, the issue of kidnapping is an issue that borders almost all the security agents, including the military, it is a crime that once it is committed, you have to thread very softly and with all sense of professionalism.

“If you do not rescue the person, safely, unhurt, you have not achieved anything and once somebody is in the captivity of an armed person, then you need to do a lot of things, it is not all about guns and other things.

“There are a lot of other things that can be done. We were able to rescue the whole of Forestry students in Kaduna through negotiation, we were able to rescue many others, which I can give you example, for those that we are in contact with, there are things that we are doing, it is a new crime and requires new ways of approaching it and new ways of dousing it.

“Clearly it is under study. For instance the issue of Train negotiators and so forth, were not an issue before, but now we are looking into it and we are putting our personnel to undergo such training and courses. So, we will not say hope is lost. We are still on it”.

The IGP also made a stunning revelation, saying some of the Chibok girls who have been put into family way and were rescued while wandering in the bush, made moves to return to their captors.

He said, “The issue of Chibok girls you know they are coming out one after another and gradually. Sometimes they come out and say yes, we have come to see our parents and we want to go back.

“So maybe they have been assimilated or acclimatized with the situation and being indoctrinated and had become part and parcel of those who have abducted them and so forth. But like as I’m saying, it is a continuous effort and even last month, you saw a Chibok girl coming out with two or three kids and said she only came to greet her parents and she wants to go back. So, we are still on it, there is hope”, he assured.

The police boss acknowledged that some aspects of police duties have been commercialized to generate more revenue through the Police Specialized Automated Services (POSSAB) portal but the service has been abused.

He, however, threw out the idea that unscrupulous persons can use the portal to gain protection from the police.

The IGP said he was against the withdrawal from security personnel being attached to VIPs, saying some of them might be exposed to dangers.

“On the issue of security personnel being attached to VIPs to be withdrawn, for every rule there are exemptions, these people need to be protected but we try to do it with all sense of humility. VIPs need to be protected because some people are really, if left unattended to can be easy target and we will make too much noise.

“So we’re not withdrawing personnel, or I am not of the view of completely withdrawing security aides from VIPs. But that we will manage what we have and also checkmate crime and criminality without actually leaving them bare”, he said.

