Confers chieftaincy title on Lagos Speaker

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said that despite security alerts issued by the United States and United Kingdom Governments in the country, Nigeria will overcome all its challenges, adding the 2023 general elections will be free and fair.

Akiolu made the remark while conferring the traditional title of “Baasofin” of Lagos on the Speaker, of the state Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and his wife as “Yeye Baasofin” of Lagos, Legislative Generalissimo, on Friday, November 11, to mark his 50th birthday anniversary, held at his lga lduganran’s Palace, on Lagos island.

The Lagos monarch explained that the conferment of the chieftaincy title was in recognition of Obasa’s selfless service to the state and democratic credentials.

Speaking during the installation, Akiolu reminded politicians that power is not permanent but for a season

Akiolu urged the speaker to always provide an all-inclusive leadership at the state legislature , so as to compliment the good works of the state government.

Reacting to the state of the nation and the recent security alert by the US and UK governments, Akiolu expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome all its challenges, adding the 2023 general election will be free and fair.

According to the paramount monarch, “There is a renewed advocacy on political office holders in the country not to misuse their office or power to oppress the people but better their living standards through human development progammes.

“The people are envious of Nigeria, Lagos in particular. But the fact of the matter is, Lagos is the head no matter what they do.

“To this end, I am urging you to give us special status in Lagos because of the economic viable and the level of dependency on the state.

“We know the number of people we feed daily in Lagos.”

Akiolu, therefore, urged the new traditional legislative Generalissimo to justify the new title, saying, “This chieftaincy title is well deserved for Obasa who has done great and achieved a lot as far as legislative activities are concerned in the state.

“We have been on it for so long but God has ordained today, his brithday as the day for the conferment of the title.

“Some achieved greatness while some are born with it. We have watched with keen interest the life and legislative activities of Obasa.

“He is calm and cool. I will be 20 years on the throne in May 2023. And in my 20 years on the throne, I have not been awarded more than 10 honorary chieftaincy titles because I’m selective and very careful because I don not take nonsense from anybody. I do not hesitate to tell the truth to anyone.

“So, my advice to the new chief is to continue to serve the interest of the state and its people. He must not engage in hypocrisy.

“I advice him to move closer to God and be truthful. He should be good to family, friends and colleagues because tomorrow belongs to God.

“And always remember this, be quick to listen but reluctant to respond because no matter what you do, people will not be contented.”

Reacting, Obasa described the honour as an encouragement for more selfless service to the people of Lagos state.

He said,“We don’t have any alternative. We have nothing to do other than to serve the people of Lagos.

“Our major concern and responsibilities is to selflessly serve the people of Lagos and we will continue to do.

“This honour is an encouragement to us to do more. We have been doing this and we will continue to more to attain victory for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office while I will continue to speak as the Speaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly by the grace of God.”

