Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

In the wake of concerns about the possibility of a terror attack on the nation’s capital, Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari has again reassured Nigerians that irrespective of the posturing of some western nations, Nigeria’s security agencies are in firm control of all threats.

“Irrespective of what the western nations are saying, Nigeria is safe as our security agencies have firm control over security issues and any impending threats. They are more than capable to thrash it”, he said.

The president made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open, a 3-day strategic communication conference of the 36 state commandants, provosts of training schools and public relations officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the president debunked reports about “rising insecurity” in the country

He advised Nigerians to completely ignore the false alarm raised by some foreign nations including the travel advisory recently issued by the United States and United Kingdom governments, which generated palpable fear.

The president who spoke on managing conflict sensitive information, also advised executives in public and private organisations to have confidence and grant unhindered access to persons who manage their image.

Earlier, Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi described the theme of the conference “Managing Strategic Conflict Communications amid Insecurity for Organizational Development” as speaking eloquently to the security challenges Nigeria is faced with.

He said Nigeria in recent time, has witnessed several security challenges such as Boko Haram activities, banditry, kidnapping and Herders-farmers clashes, frequent assault on key national assets and infrastructure, oil bunkering, electrical/communication installations vandalism and many more.

Also, the Department of State Services DSS has again denied raiding the Trademore Estate in Abuja alongside personnel of the United States Army, saying the Nigerian Army is competent enough to partner in such operations.

Director General, State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi who was represented by Dr Peter Afunanya said the Service would continue to pursue its mandate without fear or favour.

He said; “The DSS will continue to pursue its mandate without let or fear. We shall do this without any form of obstruction. Disinformation has come to stay. People will cast narratives that are fake and we have to rise up to the challenge.

“Recently, some persons said the DSS carried out an operation with a foreign military. It is not true. There was nothing like that. There was never a time the DSS carried out such operation. We have an army that is strong and we will continue to work with our own army should such need arises. If we need to work with the NSCDC or Police, we shall do that. Where we need to work alone, we shall do that without any fear. Our mandate is clear and sacrosanct. Nigeria is the religion of the DSS.

“The DSS is dedicated to the indissolubility of Nigeria. We are committed to the indivisibility of Nigeria”.

Training

Meanwhile, no fewer than seven African countries are seeking inclusion in the training curricular of the National Institute for Security Studies NISS, Abuja, the executive training arm of Nigeria’s Department of State Services DSS.

Commandant of the NISS, AS Adeleke who said many African countries have shown increasing interest in activities at the institute noting that five participants from four African countries are part of the institute’s Executive Management Course EMC 15 set to graduate soon.

Flanked by the Deputy Commandant David Egbeji, Prof. M. Maduagwu and Dr AA Karim, Mr Adeleke said; “As I speak, seven countries from Africa have approached us to give them slots. In the next few years, I am hoping that we will have the whole of Africa coming to attend courses in this institute. In fact, the head of the security institute in The Gambia, Osman Jalo is a graduate of this institute”, he stated.

According to him, the 10-month long Executive Management Course 15 which began in February this year would come to an end on December 3 with a graduation lecture to be delivered by foremost Pan-Africanist, Prof. Patrick Lumumba and a book launch in honour of the Director General State Services DGSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

On the security preparation for the event, Mr Adeleke said; “We are all in Abuja and we have seen what the security agencies have put in place. Back to the hype on insecurity, the security agencies know what they are doing and we are assuring everybody coming for this programme of adequate security before, during and after. We are not working in isolation but with other security agencies”

Adeleke added that 78 participants including five participants from Rwanda, Niger, Ghana and Gambia, the military, paramilitary, regulatory agencies and MDAs would be graduating.

“For the course, we have modules on security, intelligence, strategic studies and others.

“The theme of the course this year is Global Climate Challenge: Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolution in Africa.

“By the end of this month, we will be making our executive brief to the Federal Government.

“We also have our graduation lecture and ofcourse a book launch in honour of our amiable DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi”, he stated.

