By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that Nigerians will not run out of their country despite the US terror alert, but fight to ensure that their country becomes safe, stable and prosperous.

He said that the public exposure of the alert has done nothing but terrorized Nigerians and set the country on panic mood.

The Information Minister spoke in Kaduna on Friday during the presentation of the Kaduna State quarterly security report, adding that Nigerian military, working in concert with the government have what it takes to handle the security situation in Nigeria.

He said the Federal Government, like any other responsible government will not swallow hook, line and sinker any security alert from any other foreign country.

He condemned what he described as de-marketing of “their own country”, by a section of the Nigerian media, challenging the media to rather rectify the trust deficit between the government and Nigerian citizens.

“What I have witnessed today is a validation of my position that the Nigerian military, working in concert with our government have what it takes to handle the security situation in Nigeria. And this brings me to the most topical issue today, which is the security alert sent by the United States of America as regard the security situation in Abuja in particular and in Nigeria as a whole.

“I want to say very categorically and without mincing words that, whatever is the intention of this security alert or this travel advisory, what it has done is that, it has terrorized our people and it has set the nation in a panic mood.

“No doubt, the American government has a right to issue travel advisory to its citizens, but that should not go to the extent of scare it has created. What the Federal Government has said is that, yes, this particular advisory was meant for the American citizens, but when it was leaked to the media, it caused a lot of panic to our people. And no responsible government will swallow hook, line and sinker the security alert from any other foreign country, especially when we have confidence in our own military and other security agencies to gather intelligence and act upon it.”

“Since this controversy, we have responded that the federal government is in full control, and that we do quite understand the situation, and that we are on top of it. We make no apology when we said that our military are on top of this situation, that our military are competent and even in some cases pay the supreme sacrifice to keep the nation secured.

“When the US issued the security alert, what did they expect us to do? To tell Nigerians to run away? No! We did what any responsible government will do, which is to reassure Nigerians, to let them know that the security agencies are on top of this matter and that they are doing everything everyday, including laying down their lives, to ensure that me and you sleep peacefully.

“Another big issue I want to raise has to do with my brothers in the media. We cannot to de-market our own country. What makes the security intelligence of the Americans superior to our own? This trust deficit between the government and the governed, I think we in the media need to do a lot more to rectify it.”

Troops destroy over 100 bandit camps, kill 152 in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Troops of the Nigerian military have killed 152 bandits and destroyed over 100 of their camps in the second and third quarters of 2022 in Kaduna State, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has said.

He spoke while presenting the security situation reports for the second and third quarters of 2022 to the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Friday.

His words: “You will find that there has been notable progress made since military operations were intensified in the state across the six-month period reviewed. 152 bandits and terrorists were neutralized by ground forces around the state, scores more were neutralized during aerial assaults on identified camps and converging points.

“16 bandits and terrorists were eliminated in fratricidal clashes in Birnin Gwari and Chikun LGAs, while over 100 camps occupied by bandits and terrorists were destroyed. Seventy-four (74) kidnapped persons were also rescued by security forces.

“Arms and ammunition intercepted from bandits, terrorists and gunrunners in the six-month period were, Two (2) General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Seventy-four (74) AK47 Rifles, One (1) AK49 Rifle and Nine (9) Type 06 Rifles.

“Other ammunition recovered were, Four (4) Light Assault Rifles, Four (4) Pump Action Rifles, One (1) G3 Rifle, Sixteen (16) Locally made Rifles, Seven (7) Dane Guns, Three (3) pistols, Fifty-four (54) AK47 Magazines, One (1) G3 Magazine, Eleven (11) Pump Action Cartridges and 5,398 rounds of live ammunition.

“Traffickers of illicit substances were apprehended and their stashes confiscated in the combined period as 654 Suspects were arrested including 613 male and 41 female. Quantities of seized illicit substances were, 2,759.891kg of Cannabis, 6558.007kg of psychotropic drugs and 0.064kg of Heroin. There is a significant improvements in the general situation along highways as well as other highways.

“Deaths attributed to banditry, terrorism and violent attacks across Kaduna State have reduced in the third quarter. The same is true for kidnapped persons and rustled cattle. Collaborative efforts are yielding positive results. We are deeply grateful to the Commanders, Officers and Men of the security agencies working night and day to make things better for us all. We forge ahead, as a lot remains to be done,” he said.

