By Biodun Busari

Authorities seized an African giant snail from the luggage of an undisclosed Nigerian who recently arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta, Georgia, US.

It was a dog ‘Mox’, a Beagle and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists that found the snail, according to Yahoo News.

In a tweet, CBP said the traveller who owned the snail came in on a flight from Nigeria.

Apart from discovering the snail, Mox also found goat meat, cow skins, melon seeds, and vegetables, all of which are banned on aircraft travelling into the country.

The Area Port Director for Customs and Border Protection, Atlanta, Clay Thomas described the snail as one the America’s invasive pests.

“The amazing Beagle Brigade is a valuable team member of CBP’s agriculture mission protecting our nation from highly invasive pests such as the Giant African Snail,” said Thomas.

Yes, @CBP intercepted a live Giant African Snail in a travelers baggage after arriving at @ATLairport "Mox" a #Beagle Brigade member was on the front line. #TravelTuesday https://t.co/A75HNULZbG pic.twitter.com/TNYjxc3EmB — CBP Southeast (@CBPSoutheast) November 15, 2022

The snail was secured and the traveller was orientated about carrying banned items into the country before continuing her journey to Texas.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the Giant African Snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world due to the fact that it consumes at least 500 types of plants.

The USDA said it threatens US agricultural resources and invokes damage to tropical and subtropical environments.

