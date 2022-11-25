By Ayo Onikoyi, Entertainment Editor

The Nigerian music industry has just been hit with the sad news that Sammie Okposo has passed on.

He reportedly slumped on Friday morning and died.

Reliable Nollywood sources broke the news as one of the icons (identity withheld) said : “It has just been confirmed that our colleague and friend in the Music Industry ,an international gospel artist, the 51-year-old Welu Welu krooner, Delta state born Sammie Okposo died this morning.”

The cause of death is not yet clear but Sammie Okposo was said to have slumped, indicating that probable cause of death could be heart related

It was reported in the media that he almost died after his concert in London on his way back to Lagos for a concert. He gave a testimony. This was just a few weeks ago.

Sammie Okposo was also a music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment. He released his first album Addicted in 2004.

Sammie Okposo collaborated with many other artists in the gospel and soul music fields, he collaborated with popular gospel singer Marvellous Odiete on “Follow You”, performed regularly in Africa, Europe, and North America, and curated a series of concerts called SOPP (Sammie Okposo Praise Party). Sammie Okposo’s most recent album, The Statement (2018), was produced by the Grammy-winning Kevin Bond.[9]

