Event School London Graduate, Bose Abisagboola is the Senior Creative Designer of 2A’S Events Ltd. She is the coordinator of delegates to IMEX America an international gathering of professionals in the event industry.

An expert in events decor and creative skill acquisition with local is an associate member, Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ.

A member of Builder Initiative, STEP’s Entrepreneurship Development Program, EDP and ALUMNI; LEAP AFRICA as well as Business Leadership Program BLP. A convener, Creative Hands” “Summer skill up” an event decor and management training program among others. She is currently the Public Relations Director of Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria, APPOEMN.

Event planning and management has taken a new dimension, how has this affected your business?

Positive and in many ways. For my business, it’s first the push to be innovative and see growth opportunities in every challenging time which gave me the insight to optimize our brand, strength to focus on them in order to navigate through the new dimensions relevant to scale up and even birth new frontiers for the business.

The challenging times have also helped us to explore technological approaches to innovate and maintain significantly the relevance of our brand with existing clients and new ones. It has also helped us to access upgraded trends and new tools available to execute event’s needs. Other ways this has affected our business is the trimming down of staff strength to embrace skill set experts as team partners (contract staffs with needed skills to achieve excellence consistently for each event service we render which is one of the core values embedded in our vision and mission statement).

In some ways it’s been quite challenging with the pressure of economic situations of the country having its toll on various repeat clients and new ones who have a certain budget to fund their big dreams, projects or events. We are so constrained with increasing costs due to inflation and down times in the economy. We have been toughened and become more resilient to push beyond the limits, challenged to look inwards to build great teams as business partners to continue to strengthen our value-oriented brand promises to our clients. However, I believe things will get better as we sail courteously, gaining more knowledge through training and doing business with these new dimensions to enhance growth and stability no matter the times we are in.

What ideology are you exploring to carve a niche for yourself in the industry?

Our ideology is innovation, Innovation and Innovation. We stick to our values despite the challenging times. We refuse to compromise on delivering quality services. We continue to be innovative, achieving great feats using creative minds to come up with events and bring our clients into that experience that lingers. Basically, our ideology is found in our slogan. “Creating ambience that becomes an experience”.

Challenges of meeting new clients and retaining old ones, has that taken a toll on your business and what benefits has this brought to your business?

I will say we have been blessed with loyal clients who have remained with the business through our growing years and the consistency of the brand vision opens us to new clients. We enjoy good referrals as we take one event at a time; bring each client to experience our brand which never leaves them the same. For each satisfied client, we are rewarded with referrals.

They are excited to spread the word about their experience within their network which results in new clients. I personally love seeing beautiful, well-organized cities or places that inspire me, consequently I inspire my team in return and we influence our clients’ special events or occasions with that exposure. Also attending relevant networking events and being a part of business communities gives us the opportunity to meet new people who turn out in some cases as new clients or refer us to new clients. Creating the time for networking is sometimes challenging but definitely worth it.

Given the economic situation of the country, would you say the sector is thriving?

Right now, it’s a struggle, the economy isn’t helping. The sector has a huge capacity to grow the economy, which it still does to some great extent, but things can be better. Our country is arguably touted as one of the happiest people on planet earth. We celebrate everything and anything. Despite the challenging economy, Nigerians celebrate life daily regardless! But the economic power to do so has drastically changed, nevertheless we still celebrate, and this helps the economy greatly. This attitude is what has made the sector continue to thrive regardless of the harsh economy. Imagine how many vendors and collaborators that are involved in planning and executing an event every weekend. (a whole lot that I would like to leave to your imagination). This has a great impact on our GDP, and I believe this should attract the attention of our government and encourage them to create a more conducive environment for this sector to thrive even more.

Who are your targets and how do you intend to maintain your standards looking at the reality on ground?

As I said in my last answer, Nigerians celebrate. So, every Nigerian, individuals or an organization who appreciates value and intends to have an experience with their events. Those are our targets. We intend to maintain our standards through innovations, exposure to strategic training and networking activities within and outside our shores. We must as an organization continue to evolve, change our strategies, acquire new skills, explore new ideas and innovations, and improve through learning and exposure to global standards. All of these we bring into our events and that has consistently helped us to stand out from the crowd.

Where do you hope to see your business in the next five years?

A Global marketable Events business, a World Class organization. Breaking the code of doing events business efficiently not just locally but to a global clientele & audience.

Do you intend to have an academy to train intending event planners?

YES! More of a career school for building capacity for event professionals.

