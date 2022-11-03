By Dickson Omobola

The Northern Emancipation Network has lamented that despite the successes claimed by government, rampant attacks on rural communities in Kaduna State persist and people are still kidnapped at will on almost a daily basis.

The Network, making the revelation through its Publicity Secretary, Lawal Hamisu, regretted that while communities in Giwa Local Government Area in the northern part of the state live under perpetual threats, the attacks and daily kidnappings are largely unreported and unchecked.

The Group observed that government troops concentrate efforts on urban areas and towns and major highways only leaving helpless rural communities vulnerable.

“We can cite many instances of attacks and on communities in Giwa with mass abductions that are regrettably unreported.

“Even as recently Tuesday, November 1, 2022, bandits attacked and kidnapped 18 locals at Kaza village of Fatika in Giwa GLA with alarming ease.”

Regrettably, while these 18 captives comprising women and children and several others more are still held in the dense forests, the incidents remain underreported or totally unreported, ” the Arewa Network said.

The Group noted that even as innocent citizens are abandoned to the mercy of freely operating bandits and kidnappers, authorities appear to be either isolated from reality or in deep denial.

RELATED NEWS