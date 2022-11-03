By Etop Ekanem

University of Nigeria, Enugu campus has won the Hon Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation National Moot Court Competition 2022, defeating the University of Benin.

The Hon Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation National Moot Court Competition 2022 is Nigeria’s first live- virtual moot court competition and had three stages keenly contested by undergraduate law students representing their distinguished law faculties across Nigeria.

The Moot Court Competition was targeted at meaningfully engaging law students, creating platforms for healthy inter-varsity competition, enhancing advocacy skills amongst the next generation of upcoming lawyers which is in line with the Foundation’s objectives of furthering excellent legal education and research.

The final round of the Moot Court Competition was between University of Nigeria Enugu Campus and University of Benin with University of Nigeria represented by Victoria Imoh Udoh and Chinedu Patrick Aneke emerging as the winner and University of Benin represented by Paul Branham Chima and Kefas Terri Philip emerging as the 1st runner up. The University of Nigeria counsels also won the Best Researcher and the Best Speaker.

The first part of the award ceremony held in the University of Nigeria Law Faculty boardroom on the 11th of October 2022. In attendance was the Dean, Prof Ifeoma Enemuo and some other distinguished lecturers and administrative staff of the Faculty. Also present for the award presentation was the Foundation’s Associate Head of Legal and Research Barr Ruth Soronnadi.

The 2nd part of the award ceremony held in the University of Benin Law Faculty Boardroom on the 12th of October 2022. In attendance was the Dean, Prof Violet Aigbokhaevbo, the Associate Dean, Staff Adviser, HODs, other distinguished lecturers, staff and some students in the Faculty. The winning students received a combined three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N350,000) in cash prizes, plagues, certificates of excellence and law books. The Deans, lecturers and the student awardees commended and expressed their gratitude to the Foundation for the work in advancing legal education and excellent legal research.

The foundations Co-chairs, Dr Cynthia Chisom Umezulike and Dr Victor Azubike Umezulike noted that the foundation is committed to advancing the legacy of their late father, Hon. Justice Innocent Azubuike Umezulike OFR, FCIArb, FIIAN, an acclaimed Professor of Land and Property Law with over 25 published books as well as the longest serving Chief Judge in the South East Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS