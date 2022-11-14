Scene of the shooting at UVA

By Biodun Busari

The student suspected in a shooting at the University of Virginia, US on Sunday, that killed three members of the football team and left two others injured has been arrested and detained.

According to the University of Virginia Police Department, the suspected killer was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones and also an alumnus of the university, the New York Times reported.

The University President Jim Ryan made this known on Monday during a press briefing at 11 am confirming the UVA Chief of Police Timothy Longo’s words that Jones had been taken into custody.

He said that the police department secured an arrest warrant charging him with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

There was a shooting reported at a parking garage on Culbreth Road, near the school’s drama building, around 10:30 pm on Sunday, the University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.

Three students that died as identified by Ryan were D’Sean Perry, a junior from Miami; Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Lavel Davis Jr., a third-year student from South Carolina.

However, the identities of the two injured victims in the hospital were not shared as Ryan said one was in good condition while the other was in critical condition.

