By Esther Onyegbula

The President of the United Way Worldwide, Angela Williams has disclosed that over 3 million Nigerians have directly and indirectly benefited from its various projects across Nigeria.

Williams who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos highlighted the achievements of the organisation in the country so far. With a vision to build a country where all people attain their full potential in education, sustainable income and healthcare. United Way Greater Nigeria further centers on touching lives through diverse individuals and communities that care and celebrate giving. Speaking about her visit she shared that, “I’m here to celebrate and lift up the great work happening here through our organization, and in doing so, make the case for why more people should invest in it. The United Way Greater Nigeria team does so much good work from its work Promoting Virtual Learning and STEM Education in Nigeria (PVL-STEM) to its work on Skills toEmployment Program (STEP). And after last month’s floods, the need is greater than ever. With farmland destroyed, communities underwater, over 200,000 homes washed away, 1.4 million people displaced, and over 600 lives lost, this country is hurting, and United Way is here to help.”

According to Williams, 13 Local Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, and Community Based Organisations have supported them to reach over 750,000 beneficiaries while 200,000 kgs of Family Food Packs weighing 20 Kilos each were donated to 10,000 vulnerable households.

Giving a breakdown of their activities in Nigeria in the last five years, Williams said “apart from reaching out to 70 communities across 12 states, United Way Greater Nigeria, UWGN, has helped 22 local companies reach its Corporate Social Responsibility goals.”

“United Way has also impacted 5,000 in and out of school young people with Leadership, financial literacy and savings culture, Over 2,700 pupils, out-of-school young people and early career employees and entrepreneurs were also supported with digital skills training as well as supporting 100 pupils with tuition fees and scholarships. We have also donated over 13,000 teaching and learning materials to schools across the country.”

She added that 3,000 Corp members have been sensitised on mental wellness, suicide awareness and prevention.”

Speaking, the Executive Director of United Way Greater Nigeria, UWGN, Deola Durodola, said the organisation through its various projects supports the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community because change begins when people are united, “and building a better tomorrow starts today.

“To build a country where all people attain their full potential in education, sustainable income and healthcare, touching lives through diverse individuals and communities is inevitable, she added.

We want to be the leading non-profit organisation in Nigeria with the largest impact in education, health and income, improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good,” she added.

RELATED NEWS