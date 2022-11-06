President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa has renewed the AFC support for the extraordinary efforts exerted by the State of Qatar with just more than two weeks remaining until the kickstart of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In a statement published on the AFC website on Saturday, Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa urged the global football family to firmly unite behind this sporting spectacle.

“The extraordinary efforts of the State of Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatar Football Association, FIFA and all stakeholders will ensure that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is an incredible success that will be remembered for all times to come,” the AFC President stressed.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial for all of us to wholeheartedly complement their efforts by offering our full support to the tournament in order to help football realize its true potential and build bridges of solidarity and peace through the beautiful game,” remarked Sheikh Salman.

“No other sport has the unique power to bring us all together in a positive spirit of joy, excitement and optimism, and there is no other competition better positioned than the FIFA World Cup to send out a resoundingly inclusive message of goodwill and peace in these difficult times,” added Sheikh Salman.

The AFC President emphasized the importance of delivering a successful competition. “A successful FIFA World Cup in Qatar is the need of the hour as it is the pathway to foster and promote understanding and solidarity, and it is my sincere hope that in these challenging times, we will not be distracted from appreciating the great joy football, as a unifying force for good, is capable of bringing us,” he said.

“The AFC stands in solidarity with the State of Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatar Football Association, and FIFA, and pledges its full support and unwavering commitment towards a successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” Sheikh Salman continued.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will feature a record six Asian teams as well as the largest-ever cast of 19 Asian match officials. Hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening match on November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium, while the grand finale is set for December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be only the second time an Asian country hosts the tournament, following the Korea/Japan FIFA World Cup in 2002

