By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said it will support the rescued kidnapped children in Katsina State by providing pyscho-social support.

In a statement by the Communications, Advocacy, Media and External Relations, Safiya Yoba Akau, in Abuja, on Monday, said the agency will ensure that the released abducted 21 children recover from the trauma and reintegrate them into the society.

While commending the authorities for their actions to rescue the children, they condemned the act decrying that no individual should be a target of violence or abduction.

The statement read in part: “UNICEF welcomes with relief, news of the release of 21 children abducted at a farm in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, north-west Nigeria, on Sunday, 30 November.

“We commend the authorities for the action taken to release the kidnapped children who were rescued last Saturday.

“The release of all the abducted 21 children – 17 girls and four boys – is pleasant news to us all parents, caregivers, community leaders, everyone.

“These children shouldn’t have been kidnapped in the first place because no one, especially children, should be a target for abduction or violence of any kind.

“UNICEF will support the Katsina State Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Development to provide psycho-social support to the rescued children to help them recover from the trauma and reintegrate into society.”

